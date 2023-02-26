Reconstruction projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are one of top priority areas for Azerbaijan: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reconstruction projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are one of the top priority areas for Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, News.Az reports.

The head of state pointed out that the East-West transport corridor, digital transformation and renewable energy fields also occupied an important place in the economic development of Azerbaijan, noting that a large number of partners and investors were already involved and would be involved in the projects being implemented in these areas. President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan’s successful geographical location, favorable business environment and rich economic potential created a good basis for future cooperation and development.

News.Az