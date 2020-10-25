Recruiting children under age of 15 as soldier is war crime - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Using children under 15 as soldiers is a war crime," Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page.

Hikmet Hajiyev said that the video shows Armenia using a child as a soldier. An investigation must be launched: "Recruiting and using children under the age of 15 as a soldier is prohibited under international humanitarian law – treaty and custom – and is defined as a war crime by ICC," he said.

News.Az