Red alerts issued as deadly heatwave sweeps southern Europe

At least three people have died as an intense heatwave grips southern Europe, fuelling dozens of wildfires and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Red heat alerts have been issued in parts of Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and the Balkans, warning of significant risks to health as temperatures push above 40C (104F), News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Spain's weather service Aemet said temperatures could reach 44C (111.2F) in Seville and Cordoba, while southern Portugal could also hit 44C.

In Spain, an equestrian centre employee died after suffering severe burns in Tres Cantos, near Madrid, where winds over 70km/h (43mph) drove flames near homes, forcing hundreds to flee.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that rescue services "are working tirelessly to extinguish the fires".

"We are at extreme risk of forest fires. Please be very cautious," he added in a post on X.

In Spain's north-western region of Castile and Leon, almost 4,000 people were evacuated and more than 30 blazes were reported - with one threatening the Unesco-listed Las Médulas, renowned for its ancient gold mines.

Another 2,000 people were evacuated from hotels and homes near the tourist hotspot of Tarifa in the southern region of Andalusia.

Almost 1,000 soldiers were deployed to battle wildfires around the country, Spain's national military emergency unit said on Tuesday morning.

In neighbouring Portugal, firefighters battled three large wildfires, with the most serious near Trancoso contained in the centre of the country on Tuesday.