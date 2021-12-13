Red Bull's Verstappen wins F1 world title for 1st time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen on Sunday became the F1 world champion for the first time after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a last lap move sealing the victory, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Overtaking Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on the last lap after the security car left the circuit, Max broke the equality in the championship race.

He also became the first Dutch who raised a world championship trophy.

On lap 54, Nicholas Latifi from Williams Racing crashed into the barriers, causing a safety car on the last laps of the race.

Before the security car, Hamilton was told by his team that Verstappen needs to be 0.8 quicker per lap to catch him before the finish line. Entering the pit stop for fresh tires as soon as the safety car comes out was the winning strategy for the Red Bull team.

Perez retired his car at lap 56.

Hamilton finished the race second while Mercedes became the constructor champion.

Carlos Sainz from Ferrari completed the podium.

Hamilton congratulated Verstappen and Red Bull in his remarks after the race and said that he is proud of his team for giving "absolutely everything."

"We'll see what happens next year," he added.

2021 driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 395.5 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 387.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 226

Constructor standings

1. Mercedes: 613.5 points

2. Red Bull: 585.5

3. Ferrari: 323.5

