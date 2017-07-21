Red Cross Committee responds to letter regarding Azerbaijanis held hostage by Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I really hope that a serious partnership and mutual dialogues will lead to positive results."

President of the Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer has officially responded to the appeal of the President of the International Assembly of Azerbaijanis Rashad Guliyev in connection with Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev dated 04.07.2017.

In the letter, the president of the committee thanked Rashad Guliyev for reporting the problem and notified about serious and careful reading of the tasks of the appeal, and that he will keep focus on the tasks set forth in the appeal. He stated that representatives of the Committee of the Red Cross in Nagorno-Karabakh always show interest in the detention conditions of both prisoners, and will also keep their treatment and medical examination under special control. Negotiations are held with official organizations over these two captives and due to a considerate attitude to the concept of anonymity of these negotiations, he regretfully noted that he would not be able to report all the details of the negotiations on the release of prisoners and concerning this issue.

Peter Maurer noted in the letter, "I really hope that a serious partnership and mutual dialogues will lead to positive results."

On July 4, 2017, President of the International Assembly of Azerbaijanis Rashad Guliyev sent an appeal to international organizations in connection with the prisoners. The appeal notifies about the unlawful decision by a judicial body that is not recognized by any international organization; it notes a cruel attitude towards prisoners contradicting to norms of international humanitarian law; and urges international organizations to put pressure on the government of Armenia in the issue of captives’ rights.

Note that a few days ago, the Commissioner for Human Rights of Europe, Niels Muiznieks, responded to the appeal and notified about his own control and implementation of this task.

News.Az

News.Az