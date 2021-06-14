Referees appointed for EURO 2020 Wales-Turkey match in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The referees have been appointed for the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A Wales - Turkey match, which will take place on June 16 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

A referee team from Portugal has been appointed for the match. The main Portuguese referee of the match, Artur Soares Dias, will be assisted on the sidelines by Rui Tavares and Paulo Soares.

Bartosz Frankowski from Poland has been appointed reserve referee. At the VAR monitor, the chief referee will be assisted by the Portuguese Joao Pinheiro.

The starting whistle will sound on June 16 at 20:00 (GMT+4)

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The first match of the group was held in Baku on June 12 between Switzerland and Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium and ended with a 1:1 result, while Italy beat Turkey, 3:0.

Turkey and Wales will take to the green turf on June 16, and Turkey and Switzerland will play on June 20. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News.Az