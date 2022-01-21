Referendum on Belarus' constitutional amendments set for 27 February

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.14 “On calling the nationwide referendum” on 20 January, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian head of state.

According to the document, the nationwide referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus shall be held on 27 February 2022.

The decree contains the wording of the referendum question, which is reproduced verbatim in the voting ballot: “Do you accept the amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus?”

The amendments and additions to the Constitution submitted to the referendum are listed in the decree.

In accordance with the Electoral Code, the decision adopted by a national referendum shall have a legal force. It shall enter into force 10 days after its official publication. The decision adopted by the referendum shall be an integral part of the Constitution.

The Central Election Commission shall organize the referendum, sum up its results and observe the enforcement of the appropriate legislation.

News.Az