Reforms in Azerbaijan’s customs sphere cover 3 directions - deputy chairman

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee has nearly completed the first stage of reforming the country’s customs sphere, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Igbal Babayev said Sept. 20 during the 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018.

He said that in general, the reforms are implemented in three directions - the development of ties between customs and business, between customs and government, as well as among various customs structures, Trend reports.

