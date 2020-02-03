Regime attack kills 4 Turkish soldiers in north Syria's Idlib

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine were wounded by Assad regime shelling west of Saraqib, in Syria's Idlib. The situation is escalating quickly, Daily Sabah reported.

It said Turkish forces retaliated against the attack and destroyed targets in the Idlib region. It added that the Syrian forces carried out the shelling despite being notified of the positions of the Turkish forces beforehand.

The Turkish military had established a third observation point on Saturday, gaining control over the roads near the Syrian town of Saraqib in the Idlib countryside.

Idlib province is home to some 3 million people, many of them displaced from other parts of Syria in earlier bouts of violence. The United Nations has estimated that 390,000 Syrians have been displaced there over the past two months — 315,000 in December and 75,000 in January.

Turkey already hosts 3.5 million Syrian refugees, and the current wave of violence in Idlib has risen concerns of a new surge in displaced civilians fleeing toward the Turkish border.

News.Az

News.Az