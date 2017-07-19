Regional sexual and reproductive health issues discussed in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi has hosted a regional master class program on sexual and reproductive health.

The program aims at strengthening national institutional capacities and guiding national experts on how to develop and implement evidence-based, cost-effective national action plans and strategies in sexual and reproductive health (SRH), according to agenda.ge.

It was launched by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECARO) in partnership with the European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (EBCOG)

The three-day Master Classes program covers the priority areas of SRH, addresses the causes of mortality and morbidity of women, and shares international knowledge and best practices to improve the SRH outcomes of the population and safeguard women’s health”, UNFPA said.

Lead by the leading European experts including Georgian Deputy Health Minister Nino Berdzuli, the program promises to ensure that "the sustainability criteria, quality standards of care and human rights are fully embedded in national programs in all Eastern European and Central Asian countries”.

