Region’s attractiveness will significantly grow after opening of Zangazur corridor: Azerbaijani PM

The attractiveness of the region will significantly grow after the opening of the Zangazur corridor, which will increase transit opportunities by several times and serve to strengthen the investment climate as a whole, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Cabinet Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The premier noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to mutually beneficial partnerships within the CIS and the continuation of productive close contacts at the government level.

Asadov brought to the attention that Azerbaijan is actively participating in economic cooperation within the framework of CIS.

“Azerbaijan supports close economic ties with almost all member countries. It's gratifying that as the COVID-19 pandemic weakens, Azerbaijan records an increase in its foreign trade with the CIS member states. Thus, the trade turnover increased by 30 percent this year,” he said.

Asadov underlined the key importance of cooperation in the transport sector. He said that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the transport field as an intensively developing and promising segment of the national economy.

The premier also said that the new reality that has emerged in the region after the second Karabakh war has a positive effect on building up economic and transport cooperation.

“The end of the Karabakh conflict created new opportunities to achieve long-term peace and stability through the restoration of economic and communication ties, which will contribute to the expansion of economic cooperation, including between CIS countries,” he added.

Asadov once again reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to tripartite statements of November 9-10, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as the work of the tripartite Working Group on unblocking regional transport communications and the Commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az