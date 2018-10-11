Registration for Baku Open Cyber Cup launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Open Cyber Cup will be organized as part of the Week of Innovation

The registration for the Baku Open Cyber Cup, a cybersport tournament, has been launched, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Baku Open Cyber Cup will be organized as part of the Week of Innovation by the Azerbaijan Cybersport Federation with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Center and Microsoft Azerbaijan.

The Week of Innovation will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time on October 26-30.

FIFA 19 and Mortal Kombat competitions at Xbox platform will be held as part of the Baku Open Cyber Cup on October 28.

Those (over 15) who are willing to take part in the competition must fill e-application form (http://www.cybersport.az/tournaments/BakuOpen2018/BakuOpenRegistrationForm.doc) and submit it via email to the Azerbaijan Cybersport Federation until October 19.

Thirty-two people selected for each type of games will participate in the competition to be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on October 28. The winners will be determined after the Olympic-style competitions.

