Registration for COP29 in Azerbaijan surpasses 32,000 participants

+ ↺ − 16 px

The registration process for delegations from various countries participating in COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan this November, is proceeding smoothly.

As of the current date, the number of participants who have successfully registered for COP29 has surpassed 32,000, News.Az reports, citing the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company. It is noteworthy that the registration process for this international climate conference commenced on June 24 of this year. Interest from diverse countries around the globe to participate in the conference is evident through the daily rise in registered attendees.Considering the tendency for most delegations to register closer to the conference date, a further increase in registration numbers is expected in the coming weeks as the process moves forward.The COP29, to be held in Baku from November 11-22, will serve as a main platform for shaping international climate policy and will be the focal point for discussions on combating climate change worldwide. Preparations are ongoing to welcome thousands of representatives from numerous countries to Baku for these critical discussions. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az