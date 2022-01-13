Registration of volunteers for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku City Circuit (BCC) has launched the registration of volunteers for the new Formula 1 season.

The registration of volunteers for the sixth Formula 1 race taking place in Baku on June 10-12, 2022 has officially started.

Those who have reached the age of 16, who have a sufficient level of English language knowledge, (an additional language proficiency is a plus) and those who can work under pressure can become volunteers. Anyone who wants to gain valuable experience, and learn new skills can register at http://volunteers.bakucitycircuit.com.

Only high skilled candidates will be accepted as the volunteer program is highly competitive. The selected volunteers will play a key role in organizing the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, assisting in media and spectator operations, logistics, city and marshals club operations, as well as human resources and administrative support.

Baku City Circuit prioritizes the personal development of the volunteers, as well as their pre-race preparation. With that in mind, various workshops, seminars, and conversation clubs aimed at developing their personal qualities and professional skills will be organized. The main goal here is encouraging teamwork and cultivating team collaboration among volunteers.

