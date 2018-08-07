Regular raids conducted to prevent illegal hunting

+ ↺ − 16 px

In July 2018, the officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources held raids in specially protected natural areas.

The employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources have conducted raids in the country to investigate situation of complying with requirements of the law “On hunting'” and prevent illegal hunting, abc.az reports.

During the raids, 35 acts and protocols were drawn up, 4 shotguns were withdrawn and administrative fines and damage were imposed on them totaling AZN 22,854. Raids continue to prevent illegal hunting.

