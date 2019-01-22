Regular sniper training course in Nakhchivan garrison wraps up: Azerbaijani MoD - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A regular sniper training course in the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison has wrapped up, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Tuesday.

The most challenging combat missions were successfully completed in the classes held with the participation of the military personnel of Azerbaijan and Turkey and in conditions close to combat.

During the sniper training course, in which a group of servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces took part as instructors, the military personnel was imparted with such qualities as endurance, restraint, and possession of high physical training in difficult relief and climatic conditions.

Within the scope of the course, during the day and at night, the participants, using sniper rifles fired at targets set at different distances. During the classes, the military personnel of both fraternal countries demonstrated a sense of patriotism and professionalism, which were assessed as a clear indicator of the high level of military cooperation.

Graduates who successfully completed the course were awarded certificates and badges.

News.Az

News.Az