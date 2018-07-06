Regular student’s graduation from Intensive English Language Courses held in War College

+ ↺ − 16 px

A regular student’s graduation from Intensive English Language Courses was held in the War College of the Armed Forces.

Participants of the ceremony paid tribute to the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and citizens who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the country.

The event participants congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future service.

In conclusion, the graduates were awarded diplomas and certificates.

