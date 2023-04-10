Relations between our peoples have a long history and have always been seen as relations between brothers - President Ilham Aliyev

“Relations between our peoples have a long history and have always been seen as relations between brothers,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, News.az reports.

“Today we are building our future on this solid foundation. The areas of cooperation that we have already discussed have great potential, primarily energy, transport and transit,” the head of state noted.

