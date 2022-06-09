Relations with Pakistan will further develop in future, Azerbaijan’s MFA says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has held an event and exhibition on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, the press service of Azerbaijani MFA told News.az.

The event was attended by the management of Azerbaijani MFA, the leadership of the Pakistani embassy in Azerbaijan, employees, as well as the delegation of the Pakistani National Defence University.

Delivering a speech at the event Deputy FM of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov noted that Pakistan was the first state who recognized it after Azerbaijan restored its independence. Noting the development of relations between the two countries in various fields, including political, economic, trade, military, and others, the Deputy Minister noted with satisfaction the strategic partnership between the two countries. Deputy Minister emphasized with gratitude Pakistan’s political support to Azerbaijan both during the pre-Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict period, 44-day Patriotic war, and post-conflict period. Confidence was expressed that the relations between two friendly and brotherly countries will further develop in the future.

News.Az