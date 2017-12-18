Religious figures to receive salary in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

From February 2018 on, all official religious figures will receive salary in Azerbaijan through the Moral Values Promotion Fund, Mubariz Gurbanli, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, announced Monday, APA reported.

He noted that at the moment the amount of salary and to whom it will be given is being discussed.

"The most important thing is that the imams and other religious figures appointed to mosques by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) will receive salaries on the recommendation of the administration itself. This is significant from the socio-political point of view. It's a necessity,” said Gurbanli.

He went on to say that the executive director, the council of custodians, and other members of the staff of the Moral Values Promotion Fund will be announced in the near future.

“This process will have been completed by the end of January. After this, the legal framework for the full-fledged activities of the Fund will be formed and funds will be allocated. I think that in February of next year onward religious figures may begin to be given salaries,” said Gurbanli.

