Remains of 6 Azerbaijanis killed in World War II found in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remains of six Azerbaijanis who were killed in captivity during World War II were found in Russia’s Pskov city, Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Russia told APA.

Pskov regional department of the “Russian Women’s Association” is searching for relatives of soldiers killed during World War II and buried at the place of camp formerly known as prisoner-of-war “Dulag-100”.

It is supposed that nearly 85,000 captives are buried at the camp. Only 1,000 people have been identified so far. According to the letter sent by the Russian Women’s Association to the Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Russia, there are six Azerbaijanis in the list.

"The list mentioned in the letter was presented to the public by the embassy in order to find relatives of our compatriots who were killed. In addition, the information was also sent to the relevant bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan. it should also be noted that some of the names mentioned in the letter are believed to be incorrect. If we obtain any new information in this regard, we will inform the public,” the embassy said.

Following are the names of the Azerbaijanis mentioned on the list (surnames may be incorrect):

Gureyev Satar (born in 1913)

Guriyev Saftar (born in 1913), resident of Gadabay

Pavel Malikov (born in 1923), resident of Baku

Jafar Mammadov (born in 1920), resident of Sheki city

Mustafayev Pirverdi (born in 1915), resident of Gazakh district

Najafov Najaf (born in 1917).

News.Az

News.Az