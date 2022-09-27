Remembrance Day marks very important page in Azerbaijan’s history: Expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh is inscribed in golden letters in the country’s military history, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az.

Ramaldanov stressed that September 27 – Remembrance Day is a very important page in the history of Azerbaijan.

He recalled that on September 27, 2002, the Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, launched a counteroffensive operation in response to Armenia’s military provocations.

“The Azerbaijani Army has managed to destroy the enemy forces and ensure the country’s territories integrity. In 44 days, Azerbaijan achieved what it wanted and restored justice. This victory will always remain in history,” Ramaldanov said.

“September 27, is not only the day of the bitterness of pain and loss experienced by the Azerbaijani people but also the day of national pride. It is the day from which Azerbaijan’s road to the victory began. This victory will always remain in history,” Ramaldanov added.

The expert also praised the military-strategic tactics the Azerbaijani Army used during the Second Karabakh War.

“Unfortunately, achieving a victory in the war without losses is impossible. The Azerbaijani people honor the blessed memory of their martyrs with deep respect and pride,” he added.

News.Az