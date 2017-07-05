Report from the village where Armenians killed 2-year-old girl - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenians can never frighten us with death."

"We always lived here and we will continue living here, if we die, we will die here."

According to APA's Karabakh bureau, despite a sleepless night, residents of Alkhanly village of Fizuli region, which was bombarded by Armenian Armed Forces last night, being confident of the power of the Azerbaijani army, are far from thinking of leaving their homes.



The villagers noted that the murder of an elderly woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter, as well as the wounding of another peaceful resident, are a manifestation of the vandalism of the Armenian army. "This is a serious crime against humanity. Even in the conditions of war, it is forbidden to open fire on children and women," village resident Matlab Guliyev said.



"This provocation of the Armenian army is from the same series of atrocities committed by it. This is their true nature, they never stopped this. This is a grave crime against humanity. Nowhere in the world can there be an excuse for killing civilians, children, women, "said villager Gurban Guliyev.



According to APA's Karabakh bureau, the state of the woman who was wounded by a shrapnel as a result of the shelling by Armenians has worsened. The life of the 52-year-old Salbinaz Guliyeva is still in danger.



The bodies of the shelling victims Sahiba Guliyeva and her 18-month-old granddaughter Zakhra Guliyeva were taken to the village of Zovzhug-5. Representatives of the district administration recommended not to hold a farewell ceremony in the village of Alkhanly for security reasons.



It should be reminded that at around 09.40 pm on July 4, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the village of Alkhanly in Fizuli region using 82 mm and 120 mm caliber mortars and heavy grenade launchers.



As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Guliyeva Sahiba Idris gizi, born in 1967 and Guliyeva Zakhra Elnur gizi, born in 2015, died. Guliyeva Salbinaz Iltifat gizi, born in 1965 received a fragmentation wound, was hospitalized and operated.



International structures were informed about the provocation.



As a result of adequate response of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the enemy fire was suppressed.



The Defense Ministry states that the responsibility for the bloody provocation lies entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

News.Az

