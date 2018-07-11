Reporters from more than 60 countries to cover Putin-Trump summit

As many as 1,436 journalists had applied for accreditation which closed on Wednesday.

Media representatives from more than 60 countries are expected to arrive in the Finnish capital to cover the summit meeting of Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the Finnish news agency STT said.

Overall, reporters from 61 countries will be covering the Russia-US summit. As many as 1,436 journalists had applied for accreditation which closed on Wednesday.

The Helsinki regional transport company (HSL) promised that it would provide media representatives with free rides, which will be available on July 13 through 18, TASS reported.

Putin and Trump will hold talks on July 16. The two heads of state will focus on pressing issues, among them will be a complex range of issues about Syria.

