Reports of increase in MP salaries dismissed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reports of an increase in the salaries of members of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (parliament) by 800 manats are groundless and do not reflect reality, the deputy head of financial department of the parliament’s administrative directorate, Javid Mohbali, told APA.

“These reports are groundless and do not reflect reality. An increase is envisaged in the amount of travel allowances for MPs, based on the increase in the amount of funds allocated to the parliament from the state budget for 2017. In comparison with the previous year, there is a certain increase, but this is not the amount that was specified,” he said.

J. Mohbali reiterated that there is no salary increase for parliament members. “If there is an increase in the salaries of MPs, we will know about this first of all, because we transfer the salaries of MPs to their cards. We have not received such instructions,” he added.

On social networks and some websites there are reports of an increase in the salaries of MPs by 800 manats.

Currently, the salary of the Milli Majlis chairman is 2,250 manats, the first deputy chairman’s salary is 2,025 manats (90 percent of the parliament chairman’s monthly salary) and the deputy chairman’s salary is 1912 manats (85 percent of the parliament chairman’s monthly salary).

Parliamentary committee and commission chairpersons receive a monthly salary of 1,800 manats (80 percent of the parliament chairman’s monthly salary) while the salaries of their deputies are 1,678 manats (75 percent of the parliament chairman’s monthly salary). The salaries of MPs are 1,575 manats (70 percent of the parliament chairman’s monthly salary).

News.Az

News.Az