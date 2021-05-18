Reports on progress of Azerbaijani army’s exercises heard

+ ↺ − 16 px

The exercises of the Azerbaijan Army continue. At the next stage of the exercises, Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev heard the reports on the progress of the exercises made by the commanders of the types of troops, commanders of the Army Corps, and relevant officers, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The reports were made on the terrain board.

The exercises clarified the decisions on counter-terrorism operations, the combat missions, and the organization of the interoperability between the troops.

After hearing the reports, relevant instructions were given to get reserves and centrally subordinated troops ready for a counter-terrorism operation and to hold a regrouping.

News.Az