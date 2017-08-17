Representative of Azerbaijan elected to World Scout Committee for the first time ever

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 41st World Scout Conference continues its work in Baku.

The next, fourth day of the forum began with the announcement of the results of voting for new members of the World Scout Committee for the period 2017-2020. The voting process ended on August 16.

According to Oxu.Az, out of 19 candidates, among whom there is also a representative of Azerbaijan, the delegates selected twelve. It is gratifying that according to the results of voting, Ilyas Ismayilli, the head of the Azerbaijan Scout Association, was elected one of the members of the scout committee. Thus, for the first time the representative of Azerbaijan entered the governing body of the World Scout Committee.

Ilyas Ismayilli noted that it was a great honor for him to become a member of the scout committee of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, the largest public organization that unites 40 million members around the world. The decisions taken by the Scout Committee determine the development of the entire organization, and, naturally, this is a great success for Azerbaijan, given that the Scout movement in our country is relatively young - just 20 years old.

"For me, participating in the work of the World Scout Committee is an opportunity to better promote the development of scouting as one sees it. I believe that it is necessary to constantly expand the geography of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, increase the number of its member countries, especially from the Central Asian region, where a lot of work is to be done. It is also necessary to restructure the World Organization of the Scout Movement and to this end each member of the committee should work in a certain direction, " Ismayilli said.

The elections to the Scout Committee are held every 3 years. A member of the World Scout Committee cannot combine this position with the position in his National Association. Therefore, the Azerbaijan Scout Association is expected to elect a new president soon.

