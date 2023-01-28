Representative of German Federal Foreign Office condemns attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia of the German Federal Foreign Office Matthias Lüttenberg has shared a twitter post over a terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports.

“I express my deepest condolences to the victims and their families of today’s attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. Assaults on diplomatic missions are unacceptable! The circumstances of this crime need to be investigated as soon as possible,” Lüttenberg tweeted.

News.Az