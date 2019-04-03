Representative office of Russia’s Chechen Republic to open in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku and Grozny have agreed to open a representative office of Russia’s Chechen Republic in Azerbaijan, President of Russia’s Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov wr

Kadyrov noted that on his instructions, presidential adviser of Chechen Republic, Russian MP Adam Delimkhanov arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit. During his visit, Delimkhanov was received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“A friendly conversation took place, during which issues of further development and strengthening of economic, cultural, sports and humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Russia’s Chechen Republic were discussed,” Kadyrov wrote. “During the conversation, an agreement was reached on opening a representative office of the Chechen Republic in Baku.”

Kadyrov stressed that relations between the Chechen Republic and Azerbaijan have long-standing traditions, the foundation of which was laid by Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev and First President of the Chechen Republic, hero of Russia Akhmat Haji Kadyrov.

News.Az

