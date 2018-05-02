Representatives of Azerbaijani Army attend international events in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of Azerbaijani Army are attending the international events in Turkey.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Army participate in the meeting on exchange of experience on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the sphere of “Defense Planning and Military Strategy” in Ankara (Turkey), the main planning conference of “Anadolu Ankası - 2018” exercise in Konya (Turkey), AzerTag reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, they also attended the Advanced Language Instructor Course in San Antonio (USA) and the Medical Resilience Workshop in Pozzuoli (Italy).

News.Az

