Representatives of Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office visit military-educational institutions

Representatives of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan have visited the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev and the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski.

“Director of the sector of the Ombudsman's Office for the protection of the rights of servicemen Fazail Hasanov and senior adviser of the sector Murad Babayev got acquainted with the social and living conditions of the cadets, inspected canteens and food storage facilities. After inspection of the beds and seasonal clothes, the guests have met with the cadets and inquired about their education.

Representatives of the Ombudsman's Office also visited the libraries and familiarized themselves with the conditions created for cadets to get a better education and spend their free time effectively.

The representatives also inspected the medical centers and classrooms of the educational institutions,” the ministry said.

