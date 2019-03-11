Representatives of Azerbaijani State Committee for religious affairs meet military personnel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations began holding joint event with the aim of promoting national-moral va

According to the joint action plan, State Committee representatives have met with military personnel of military units stationed in the frontline zone.

During the meeting, the committee representatives and the military personnel discussed the role of national-moral values in protecting young people from bad habits.

Later on, the film “Shahadat” was screened.

News.Az

