Representatives of Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Office visit Armenian captives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the National Preventive Group for the Prevention of Tortures under the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office continue to visit temporary detention facilities by the instruction of the Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights Sabina Aliyeva.

The visits are aimed at getting acquainted with the conditions of detention in these institutions, the conditions for the treatment of detainees, captives and hostages, and ensuring their rights.

During the latest visit, captives and hostages from Armenia were individually received, their appeals were heard, their rights were explained to them in their language, and legislative acts on their rights were presented.

With the participation of a doctor, member of the preventive group, Armenian prisoners of war and detainees underwent medical examination. It was noted that they are being provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance, with compliance of the norms of international humanitarian law, especially the provisions of the Geneva Conventions.

Armenian prisoners of war and detainees expressed satisfaction with the conditions of detention, medical care, food, humane treatment of them.

It should be noted that, on the instructions of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, within the framework of on-site visits, the condition of Armenian prisoners of war and detainees is being checked, their rights are being ensured.

According to the office, Armenia doesn’t show the same attitude towards detained Azerbaijani civilians, as well as wounded and captured military personnel this category of persons. When treating them, the norms of international law, in particular the requirements of the Geneva Conventions, are seriously violated.

News.Az