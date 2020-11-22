Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit liberated Fuzuli district (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 22, representatives of diplomatic corps, including ambassadors, military attaches, and heads of representations of international organizations in Azerbaijan visited the city of Fuzuli liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The visit aims to acquaint the diplomats and military attaches with the atrocities and crime scenes committed by the Armenian armed forces in Fuzuli city, AZERTAC reports.

The diplomats and military attaches were accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice-President Elchin Amirbayov and other officials.

The diplomats familiarized themselves with severe consequences of war crimes committed by Armenia in the city of Fuzuli. They eye witnessed the atrocities and vandalism committed by Armenians in Fuzuli city for 27 years. They were informed that Armenians savagely destroyed residential settlements, cemeteries, historical and cultural monuments in Fuzuli.

News.Az