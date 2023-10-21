Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit NAM Youth Organization’s headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The representatives of the diplomatic corps of foreign countries accredited to Azerbaijan, including Algeria, Libya, Sudan, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Chile, Columbia, Cuba, Venezuela, and Belarus have visited the headquarters of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization, News.Az reports.

NAM Youth Organization Secretary General Leyla Hasanova highlighted the activity of organization in 2021-2023. The visitors were informed about the activity, goal, history, as well as the projects implemented by the organization.

The diplomats also familiarized themselves with the conditions created in the research center operating at the headquarters.

The NAM Youth Organization was established in 2021 on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev. In June of 2022, within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Summit, which brought together the youth representatives from 60 countries, the Shusha Accord (Shusha agreement) document was adopted, approving the turning of the NAM Youth Network into the organization. Currently, the organization brings together hundreds of youth activists operating in 50 national sections of the organization, contributing to the international dialogue between the NAM member states.

