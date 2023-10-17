Representatives of diplomatic corps join celebration marking Fuzuli City Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have today viewed the exhibitions on the sidelines of the festive event organized in Fuzuli, marking the Fuzuli City Day, News.Az reports.

The delegation comprised of about 70 diplomats and 30 ambassadors was accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov, as well as Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli.

They viewed the exhibition dedicated to Mahammad Fuzuli, the prominent Azerbaijani poet, as well as exhibition themed “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Fuzuli”, the exhibition of the archeological samples found in the Yedditapa kurgans and other exhibitions.

They will also familiarize themselves with the construction works carried out in Fuzuli after the liberation from occupation.

News.Az