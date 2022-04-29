Representatives of diplomatic corps visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including heads of representations of international organizations in the country visited the liberated from Armenian occupation city of Aghdam, News.Az reports.

The visit aims to acquaint the foreign diplomats with the atrocities and crime scenes committed by the Armenian armed forces in the city.

During the visit, the visitors will be informed about the fact that Armenians insulted Azerbaijani religious monuments, kept animals in mosques, destroyed cemeteries, as well as the mine contamination of territories by Armenia, and the demining work carried out in this regard.

The delegation will also be informed about the extensive construction work carried out in the liberated lands, including in Aghdam.

News.Az