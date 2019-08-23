Representatives of Euro-2020 sponsors visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of companies sponsoring the UEFA EURO 2020 have arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan as Baku Olympic Stadium will host four matches of the UEFA EURO 2020, AzerTag reports.

AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov met with the representatives from the companies of Alipay, Booking.com, FedEx, Hisense, SOCAR and Volkswagen.

The delegation viewed Baku Olympic Stadium and toured the area where the Fan Zone will be located.

The facility will host three Group A matches on June 13, 17 and 21, and a quarterfinal match for UEFA EURO 2020 on July 4.

News.Az

News.Az