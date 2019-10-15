Representatives of Turkic Council members sign number of MoUs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the exchange of information and experience among various types of economic zones during a business meeting of economy ministers of Turkic-speaking countries held within the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council dedicated to a decade of cooperation in Baku on Oct. 14, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev , Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev, Kyrgyzstan's Economy Minister Sanjar Mukanbetov and Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

After signing the document, the sides expressed confidence in further cooperation.

Moreover, nine memoranda of understanding, one loan agreement, and three protocols: on intentions, membership and observer status were also signed on the sidelines of the business forum.

The MoUs include:

- Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation signed between the Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (CEOA) and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB);

- MoU on Cooperation signed between the CEOA and the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI);

- MoU on Cooperation signed between the CEOA and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan - "Atameken";

- MoU on Cooperation signed between the CEOA and Kyrgyzstan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

- MoU signed between Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA);

- MoU signed between the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and the HEPA;

- MoU signed between the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervison of Agency (BDKK);

- MoU signed between the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Uzbekistan's Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises;

- MoU on the assembly of cars between Azerbaijan's AzerMash OJSC and Uzbekistan's Uzavtosanoat.

Moreover, a protocol of intent was signed between the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, TurkEximBank and Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan, as well as a loan agreement between TurkEximBank and Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan.

On the sidelines of the forum, a protocol was signed on the membership of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Turkey's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also a protocol was signed on the observer status of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Turkey's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

