Representatives of Turkic Council, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY visit Aghdam (PHOTO)

A delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) on Sunday visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the occupation.

First, the guests visited the Juma Mosque in Aghdam.

They reviewed the houses destructed in Aghdam by Armenia.

The guests then visited the mausoleum of Panah-Ali Khan.

The delegation included Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council Gismet Gozalov, representative of the Second European Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zamin Aliyev, representative of the Turkic Council Farrukh Jumayev others.

After Aghdam, the delegation will visit Fuzuli district.

