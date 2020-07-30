Yandex metrika counter

Representatives of Turkish Air Force arrive in Azerbaijan’s Ganja (VIDEO)

A large group of flight and engineering-technical staff of the Turkish Air Force has arrived in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city to participate in the "TurAz Qartalı-2020" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The work on staff accommodation, exercise planning, and other organizational issues are currently underway to get prepared for the exercises.


News.Az 

