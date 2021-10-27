Representatives of Turkish National Defense University continue their visit to Azerbaijan

A delegation led by Rector of Turkey’s National Defense University, Professor Erhan Afyoncu, visited the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev and the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The guests were briefed on the history and work of special military-educational institutions.

During the visit, the Turkish delegation watched the territory of educational institutions, educational buildings, material and technical base, and a museum, and also observed the educational process.

Professor E. Afyoncu signed the Book of Remembrance of the military-educational institutions.

In the end, the guests were presented with gifts on behalf of the command staff.

