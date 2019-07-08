Reps of Azerbaijani Army take part in international events

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Army are taking part in the "Conflict Management Courses" in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The Azerbaijani Army is also represented at the "Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) Disaster Relief Courses within the EU Eastern Partnership Program" in Bucharest, Romania.

News.Az

News.Az