Reps of Azerbaijan’s Military Attaché Office in Russia attend meeting in Moscow

Representatives of the Military Attaché Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation took part in the meeting of the heads of governing bodies of military education of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers, Major General Yuri Dashkin. It discussed the activities carried out in 2023 and the measures planned for 2024. Also, speeches of authorised persons were heard, detailed views were exchanged on the opportunities of mutual integration of military education systems in the CIS within the modern challenges.

At the end, a protocol was signed on the progress of the meeting and held discussions.

