Reps of CSKA, International Judo Federation hold meeting

The sides exchanged views on the inclusion of judo training in the academic programme of military educational institutions

Chief of the Central Sports Club of the Army (CSKA) Lieutenant Colonel Rashad Guliyev has met with the representative of the International Judo Federation Stefan Marginean at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.



During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the inclusion of judo training in the academic programme of military educational institutions and the sports programme of military units, providing them with relevant training materials. The sides noted the importance of cooperation in this area, the Defense Ministry reports.

News.Az