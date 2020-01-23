Reps of IOM Mission in Azerbaijan visit Emergency Situations Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 21 January 2020, Vladimir Gjorgjiev, the Chief of IOM Mission to Azerbaijan met with Etibar Mirzayev, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Mission told News.Az.

Gjorgjiev expressed the interest of the organization to further cooperate with the Ministry in the framework of projects implemented in the country. Mr Gjorgjiev congratulated Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan with successful completion of INSARAG Regional Earthquake Response Exercise held recently in Baku together with UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). He mentioned that IOM Azerbaijan also actively participated in the exercises within UN Country Team and shared IOM’s experience as a cluster lead in Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM). Gjorgjiev also gave information about the IOM’s experience on DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) which is a system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility and expressed the interest of IOM Azerbaijan Office to collaborate with Ministry of Emergencies in both areas.

For his part, Etibar Mirzayev expressed his appreciation to Gjorgjiev for IOM’s support of the government and for active participation to the INSARAG, and he expressed further interest in cooperation with IOM. Mirzayev talked about MOE’e activities in emergency response actions in the country and regional cooperation experinces.

At the end of the meeting, the parties noted that they are interested in mutual cooperation and agreed to hold follow up working meeting for discussion the mentioned topics.

News.Az

