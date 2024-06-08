Republicans preparing legislation that could help Trump in legal battles - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

House Republican leaders are whipping votes on a bill aimed at showing allegiance to former President Trump after his historic conviction — but it's unclear if they can secure the needed support, News.Az reports citing Axios.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is under pressure from GOP hardliners to schedule a vote on the measure as part of a full-court press to defend Trump, so any difficulty locking down votes could once again put him in their crosshairs.The bill would allow current or former presidents to move state-level charges against them into federal court. It's in direct response to Trump's conviction last week in New York.Johnson's leadership team is making calls to whip support for the measure, the No More Political Prosecutions Act, according to two lawmakers and two other House GOP sources familiar with the conversations.But the bill might be a bridge too far for moderate Republicans, who have told Axios they would struggle to support it.

News.Az