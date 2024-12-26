Rescuers recover bodies of all those killed in AZAL plane crash in Kazakhstan

Rescuers recover bodies of all those killed in AZAL plane crash in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bodies of all 38 victims killed in the Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) plane crash in Kazakhstan, have been recovered, with seven already identified, according to the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

"Emergency and rescue efforts at the plane crash site are being carried out by teams from Russia’s Central Crisis Center," said the ministry, News.Az reports, citing TASS. The ministry confirmed an earlier statement by the Kazakh authorities that the crash had killed 38 people."Thirty-eight dead bodies were recovered and sent to a forensic center, including six Kazakh nationals and three crew members," it noted.

News.Az