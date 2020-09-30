Reserve forces of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd battalion of the 7th mountain rifle regiment of the 10th mountain rifle division of the 1st combined arms army of Armenia, which was shelled by Azerbaijani troops, suffered heavy losses and urgently asked the command for help, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

“The reserve forces arriving to support were determined and destroyed by units of the Azerbaijani armed forces,” the ministry added.

News.Az