Residential complex for employees of Presidential Administration to be launched in autumn of 2019

A new building for employees of the Presidential Administration is being constructed in the intersection of Ganja Avenue and I. Zulfugarov streets, Khatai district.

APA-Economics reports that the new building is planned to be launched in the autumn of 2019.

News.Az

