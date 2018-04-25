Residential complex for employees of Presidential Administration to be launched in autumn of 2019
A new building for employees of the Presidential Administration is being constructed in the intersection of Ganja Avenue and I. Zulfugarov streets, Khatai district.
APA-Economics reports that the new building is planned to be launched in the autumn of 2019.
